Dubai, Israel trade reaches 1 billion dirham since normalisation -Dubai media office

The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said on Saturday. Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalize diplomatic relations.

The amount includes around 325 million dirhams of imports and 607 million dirhams of exports, the media office said in a statement.

