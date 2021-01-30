Dubai, Israel trade reaches 1 billion dirham since normalisation -Dubai media office
The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirham ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said on Saturday. Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalise diplomatic relations. The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:31 IST
The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said on Saturday. Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalize diplomatic relations.
The amount includes around 325 million dirhams of imports and 607 million dirhams of exports, the media office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Dubai