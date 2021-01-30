Left Menu

Pak-based banned terror group Lashkar-e-Islam picks its new leader

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:40 IST
Pak-based banned terror group Lashkar-e-Islam picks its new leader

Pakistan’s banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Islam has named Zala Khan Afridi as its new head, days after the outfit’s fugitive leader Mangal Bagh was killed in a roadside bomb blast in southern Afghanistan.

Afridi, a close associate of Bagh, was named as the new head after members of the group held a meeting at Bander area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The new head belongs to Akakhel tribe of Bara tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The shura (council) also nominated Bagh’s son Tayyab alias Ajnabi as the new deputy commander.

Bagh, who was involved in a number of terrorist activities and carried up to USD 3 million American bounty on his head, was killed in southern Afghanistan, media reports said on Thursday, quoting a senior Afghan official.

He was ''killed along with two of his aides in the roadside bomb blast in the Bandar Dara area of Achin district of Nangarhar this morning,'' the Express Tribune newspaper had reported, quoting Afghanistan's Nangarhar province governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil as saying.

Bagh, a truck cleaner-turned-militant, was affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – the umbrella of militant groups operating in Pakistan’s tribal regions. His terror group was accused of attacking NATO convoys.

His group virtually ruled Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency until June 2008 when he and his armed men fled to Afghanistan after the security forces launched a military operation against the militants.

The Pakistan government had placed a bounty of Rs 20 million on the head of Bagh, who for several years was based in the Khyber Agency and ran his private prison and court.

Bagh, a member of the Afridi tribe, studied at a madrassa for several years and later fought alongside militant groups in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three contentious farm laws will affect MSP, weaken mandi system: Sharad Pawar

Raising concerns over the three new farm laws, NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the legislation will adversely affect the Minimum Support Price MSP and weaken the mandi system. Pawar said he virtually participated in the all-part...

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine news welcomed in South Africa

News that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has shown about 60 efficacy on HIV-positive patients and that it seems to work against the variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa is being welcomed with relief in the country, but further st...

Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers movement. Addressing a press conference, AAP spo...

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short an important ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021