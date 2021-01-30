Left Menu

MIM MP tweets video of 2 men waving guns on E-way, calls them 'Shiv Sainiks'

30-01-2021
MIM MP tweets video of 2 men waving guns on E-way, calls them 'Shiv Sainiks'


AIMIM's Aurangabad MPImtiaz Jaleel has tweeted a video purportedly showing two menin a car waving guns at a truck driver on the Mumbai-PuneExpressway in a bid to clear way for their own vehicle, withthe parliamentarian claiming that the duo belonged to theruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

He said the incident took place on Friday night, andsought immediate arrest of the offenders.

The Shiv Sena said the police would carry out a probeinto the incident and take necessary steps as everyone wasequal before the law.

A police official said that an offence has beenregistered against the two occupants of the car at Khopoli inRaigad district and a search was on to trace them.

In the text posted along with the video in his tweet,Jaleel said, ''This is on Pune Mumbai expressway inMaharashtra! The logo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiksbrandishing revolvers while trying to make way for theirvehicle on Friday night. Can HM/ DG take note of thislawlessness!'' The video shows two men waving one gun each from thecar window at a truck driver to clear way for their ownvehicle. Their car then goes ahead of the truck and leaves thespot. The rear windshield of their vehicle could be seencarrying a sticker of a snarling tiger face, which is ShivSena's logo.

Jaleel tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray's office, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the stateDirector General of Police (DGP) in his tweet.

When asked about the incident, Shiv Sena's Lok SabhaMP from Mumbai South and party spokesperson Arvind Sawantsaid, ''All are equal before the law. Police will investigateand take necessary steps.'' A police official said that an FIR has been registeredagainst the unidentified persons for brandishing firearms onthe Expressway at Khopoli in neighboring Raigad district.

''The offence has been registered against them undersection 3/25 of the Arms Act at Khopoli police station,'' theofficial said.

A hunt is on to trace the vehicle and its occupants,who showed the weapons to the truck driver, he added.

Based on the registration number of the car, thepolice are trying to get information from the transportdepartment about the owner of the vehicle.

While addressing a press conference in Aurangabadlater, Jaleel asked, ''Has power brought so much arrogance toShiv Sena?'' ''One of our party workers, who was coming from Mumbaito Pune, recorded this incident in his camera near Lonavala.

The occupants of the car, which was ahead of this partyworker's vehicle, took out revolvers and threatened thedrivers,'' he said.

''In the video, the logo of Shiv Sena party is clearlyvisible on the rear windshield of the car. The government mustinvestigate whether the people who did this are goons or partyworkers of Shiv Sena. Such an incident was never seenhappening in a state like Maharashtra,'' he said.

He said Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desaihas assured him that an inquiry would be carried out.

''But what will be the outcome of the inquiry? Are theygoing to prove that the gun was a toy which children playduring Diwali. The vehicle number is clearly visible (in thevideo)...arrest the accused,'' he said.

