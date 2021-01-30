Left Menu

Court denies bail to retired bank official in PNB scam case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:05 IST
Court denies bail to retired bank official in PNB scam case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special court here on Saturdaydenied bail to retired bank official Gokulnath Shetty, a keyconspirator and prime accused in the Punjab National Bank(PNB) scam case.

Shetty was arrested in March 2018 for allegedlyplaying a key role in the Rs 13,700-crore loan fraud whileworking as a deputy manager at PNB's Brady House branch inMumbai.

Special judge for cases under the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act (PMLA) V C Barde rejected Shetty's bail plea.

The scam came to light when jewellery firms of primeaccused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi approached the Brady Roadbranch of the PNB in January 2018, seeking Letters ofUnderstanding (LoU) for payment to suppliers.

The bank realised that LoUs were being issued to thesefirms fraudulently for seven years by bypassing its corebanking system, and Shetty was allegedly instrumental in this.

An LoU is a guarantee given by the issuing bank tooverseas branches of Indian banks to grant short-term creditto an applicant, and in case of loan default, the bank issuingthe LoU has to honour the liability.

Efforts are on to bring back Modi and Choksi to Indiafrom abroad to face trial in the case, which is being probedby the Enforcement directorate and CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, one injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a truck on Yamuna Expressway near here on early hours of Saturday, police said.The victims were on their way to Lucknow from Delhi w...

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test; J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to...

Temple for MGR, Jaya opens in Tamil Nadu

A temple dedicated toAIADMK icons, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, wasunveiled near here on Saturday by Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.In a grand function, the temple, a largemulti-pillared hall w...

Ghazipur border: Resolve grows stronger, farmers say movement not affected by Jan 26 incident

Solidarity among farmers at the Ghazipur border protest site here showed no signs of waning on Saturday with their leaders reaffirming their resolve to carry on the long-drawn movement against the new farm laws.Days after BKU leader Rakesh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021