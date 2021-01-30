Left Menu

Government not addressing demands of farmers, has obstinate mindset: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government is not addressing the issue concerning protesting farmers due to an "egoistic and obstinate mindset".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government is not addressing the issue concerning protesting farmers due to an "egoistic and obstinate mindset". Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, told the media that they raised the demand for the repeal of three farm laws during the all-party meeting and also raised issues of unemployment and national security.

"We just want the farm laws to be repealed, that's it. The government is just hedging the issue out of its egoistic and obstinate mindset," he said. Other opposition parties also demanded a detailed debate on the agitation by farmers for the repeal of three new farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the meeting that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward talks with protesting farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

