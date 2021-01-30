Left Menu

India has big role to play in new world order emerging after COVID-19: PM Modi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that new world order is about to take shape after the COVID-19 pandemic and India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order. Addressing the meeting of NDA leaders here, he said this decade is a very important, just like the decade after second world war and India will rise to the occasion.

He said that unlike in the past, "we are not going to be a mute spectator". "We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Prime Minister said.

The meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance leaders was held a day after the start of the budget session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later issued a release about the NDA meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that after the pandemic, new world order is about to take shape and India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order. He said this decade is a very important one, just like the decade after the second world war," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

