Left Menu

UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp

Officers remained on site.Police said they believe the fire was started deliberately and that it caused a significant amount of damage to one part of the site.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:20 IST
UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers' camp

Police in southeast England said Saturday that they have arrested five men following a disturbance at a former army barracks that has been housing around 400 asylum-seekers and where a fire broke out.

Kent Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a security guard in the wake of the fire at Napier Barracks in the coastal town of Folkestone on Friday afternoon.

Four others were arrested Saturday in connection with the disturbance and have also been taken into custody. Officers remained on site.

Police said they believe the fire was “started deliberately” and that it caused a “significant amount of damage'' to one part of the site. No serious injuries were reported.

Police appealed for anyone with information, including mobile phone footage and photographs of the disturbance, to contact them.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said Friday that the “damage and destruction” at the barracks were “deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country.” The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Patel dismissed suggestions that the conditions at Napier Barracks were inhospitable.

“This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel. It is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals,” she said.

Charities working to help the asylum-seekers criticized Patel's comments.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, wrote on Twitter that Patel is “playing with fire to make sweeping accusations against tens of people who have fled torture and sexual abuse and been warehoused by her in a COVID hotbed.” “Her divisive, inflammatory and knee-jerk response will only fan the flames of prejudice and undermine the rule of law,” Sankey said.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin to resolve problems of families of veterans, slain soldiers on priority: LG advisor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governors Advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday said the administration would give priority to resolving problems faced by veterans and families of slain soldiers.He was speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmirs ...

PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP

The agitation against the farm laws appeared to regain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his governmen...

Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goal-less draw

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala showed the intent but could not make the most of their opportunities, settling for a goal-less draw in their I-League fixture here on Saturday.With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves with seven po...

Rajib Banerjee, other former TMC leaders join BJP in Delhi

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in the national capital on Saturday along with a few other leaders of the states ruling party after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021