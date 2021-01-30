Left Menu

Army commander pays tributes to those who laid down lives during 1971 Indo-Pak War

30-01-2021
Army commander pays tributes to those who laid down lives during 1971 Indo-Pak War
The Army's southwestern command chief Lt Gen Alok Kler on Saturday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the 1971 Indo-Pak War at a solemn ceremony at the Jaipur Military Station.

He also felicitated Dhanno Devi, the wife of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Col Late Hoshiyar Singh, and Padmanabh Singh for Maha Vir Chakra-recipient Brig Late Bhawani Singh.

On the occasion, the Army commander exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves in service of the nation and emulate the devotion and resoluteness of war veterans.

