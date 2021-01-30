Left Menu

Delhi court frames money laundering charges against Om Prakash Chautala

A Delhi Court has framed money laundering charges against former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:19 IST
Delhi court frames money laundering charges against Om Prakash Chautala
Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court has framed money laundering charges against former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Special Judge Vikas Dhull framed charges against Chautala dealing with Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

"Charge for the offense under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 framed today against the accused in pursuant to order dated 13.01.2021 to which accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial," the court said. The court has listed the matter for February 27 for the recording of evidence in the matter.Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, was representing ED while counsels Harsh K Sharma and Anil Rathee appeared for Chautala.

The investigating agency has alleged that Chautala has accumulated assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income while working as a public servant (MLA/CM of Haryana) during the period from May 24, 1993, to May 31, 2006. The investigation concluded that the accused had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 6,09,79,026 which were beyond his known and disclosed sources of income.

The investigation under the PMLA was initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has alleged that disproportionate assets generated by the accused while working as a public servant were proceeds of crime and tainted funds which were used in the purchase of properties by the accused. The court observed that "Prima facie material is on record to show that proceeds of crime, generated by the commission of a scheduled offense under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act were used by accused in the purchase of three properties and prima facie material is on record to show that Rs.95 Lakh was utilized in the construction."

Chautala is also serving a jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case. On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case. Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala's then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others.

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra ...

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.The...

COVID-19 outbreak under control, but threat exists: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday said bringing the COVID-19 outbreakunder control was a mammoth task which was achieved by thehard work of Corona warriors, but cautioned that the threatfrom the virus still existed.Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021