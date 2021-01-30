Tunisia registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF

Tunisia has become the third country in Africa to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday. The Tunisian health ministry said the registration would be valid for one year.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in Russia, Belarus, Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran and the Republic of Guinea.

