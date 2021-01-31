Central govt official lauds J-K for its grievance redressal mechanism

A central government official on Saturday lauded the Jammu and Kashmir administration for being the first in the country to take its grievance registration and disposal mechanism to the district level.

V Srinivas, Additional Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of the central government inspected the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS).

The centralised online grievance registration and monitoring initiative was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on September 11, 2020.

Inspecting the functioning of JK-IGRAMS at the civil secretariat here, Srinivas lauded the administration's efforts and suggested that the department should document and publish some notable success stories and resolved grievances.

''Quality disposal, not just the number of disposals, should be our goal,'' he said and lauded the administration for being the first among states and union territories in the country to take its grievance registration and disposal mechanism to the district level.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Public Grievances Secretary Simrandeep Singh briefed Srinivas about the working of the entire grievance redressal mechanism, an official spokesperson said. The grievances are regularly monitored by the Lt Governor, chief secretary, departmental secretaries and the district magistrates, he added.

