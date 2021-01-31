Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:38 IST
Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday afterrecovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by theprison officials on completion her jail term in a corruptioncase, authorities said.

The family has decided to take Sasikala, close aide oflate Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to Chennai,sources close to her said, adding the hospital has advised herto be under self-quarantine for sometime.

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after shetested positive for COVID-19 recently while under judicialcustody.

Prison authorities here had formally released her onJanuary 27 after she completed the four-year jail term in a Rs66 crore disproportionate assets case.

On the advice of doctors, she remained in the hospitaland was discharged on Sunday after her latest test reportscame negative for COVID-19, hospital officials said.

A huge crowd of her supporters greeted Sasikala asshe came out of the hospital.

More than 300 police personnel were deployed in the areato ensure law and order, police said.

Sambasivan, one of her supporters from Hosur in theborder district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, told PTI thatthis was like a festival for him.

Her release comes ahead of the assembly elections likelyin April-May this year in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

