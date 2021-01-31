Police detain 1,009 people at pro-Navalny rallies across Russia - monitoring group

Police detain 1,009 people at pro-Navalny rallies across Russia - monitoring groupReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:05 IST
Police have detained 1,009 people so far at Sunday's rallies across Russia to protest the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
The group said that figure included 142 people detained in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
