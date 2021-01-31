Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL22 LD PM Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the ''insult'' to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade.

DEL30 PM-PRABHUDDHA BHARATA India providing solutions to world's problems: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited several measures of his government to assert that they are in line with Swami Vivekananda's vision to help the poor and said from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change, India is now providing solutions to the world's problems.

CAL15 WB-SHAH-LD MAMATA Modi govt committed to 'Jan Kalyan' but Mamata working for welfare of nephew: Amit Shah Dumurjula: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of working only for ''welfare of the nephew'' instead of well-being of the masses, and said she will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

DEL47 RS-ALLPARTY-LD SESSION First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Sources New Delhi: The issue of farmers' protests is likely to dominate the Budget Session of Parliament, the first part of which will now end on February 13 instead of February 15, sources said on Sunday. DEL44 FARMERS-TOMAR-PAWAR Tomar counters Pawar's tweets on agri laws; says it is dismaying coming from veteran leader like him New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday expressed dismay over NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's tweets criticising the farm laws, saying they were a mix of ''ignorance and misinformation'' about the legislation, and hoped that the veteran leader will change his stand after knowing the ''facts''.

DEL43 DL-2NDLD-TIKAIT-PM Tikait brothers say farmers will respect PM's dignity, but also protect their self-respect New Delhi: Protesting farmers will honour the dignity of prime minister, but are also committed to protecting their self-respect, the Tikait brothers who are leading the agitation asserted Sunday, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a ''phone call away'' for talks with the unions.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,052 new cases, 127 fatalities New Delhi: With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL26 DEF-TEJAS-LD UPGRADE Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief Madhavan New Delhi: A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multi-role combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load-carrying capability and next-generation electronic warfare system is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-speed trials will start in 2023, according to Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd R Madhavan.

DEL50 CONG-LD JOURNALIST-ARREST Journalist arrest: Cong slams BJP, Rahul says those who fear truth, arrest honest scribes New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of a freelance journalist from the Singhu border with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying those who fear truth arrest honest scribes.

MDS6 KA-LD-SASIKALA Sasikala discharged from hospital, hints at political battle with AIADMK Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by the prison officials on completion of her jail term in a corruption case, authorities said.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-SPORTS Centre's decision to extend recognition of National Sports Federations not justified: HC New Delhi: The Centre's decision to extend recognition of National Sports Federations and giving them further six months to one year to comply with the sports code is ''not justified'', the Delhi High Court has said.

LGD1 SC-ACTOR Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.

FOREIGN FGN1 UK-TRADE-PACT UK to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP London: The UK government has announced that it is applying to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the world's largest free-trade areas made up of 11 developed and emerging economies in the Pacific, under its post-Brexit plans. By Aditi Khanna FGN4 PAK-PEARL Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court's acquittals in Pearl murder case Islamabad: Amid mounting pressure from the US and the UN, the Pakistan government has said it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Court's acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the brutal murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDSTDS

