Army rescues 5 truckers stuck in snow in remote North Sikkim

Five truckers, stuck due toheavy snowfall in North Sikkim, were rescued by the IndianArmy, defence officials said on Sunday.

Three trucks were stuck due to heavy snowfall in aremote area between Samdong and Lachen on Friday night, theysaid.

The trucks were returning to Siliguri in West Bengalfrom Samdong but got stuck as more than two feet of snow gotaccumulated, making driving extremely dangerous, they said.

The truckers were rescued and taken to the Army postwhere they were provided medicine, food and warm clothing, theofficials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)