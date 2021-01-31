Two Army jawans killed in road accident in Mathura

Two Army soldiers were killed on Sunday morning when the SUV they were travelling in crashed against the divider on Yamuna Expressway near Lakhutia Paar village here, police said.

"The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Lance Naik Gurubux, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and 36-year-old Lance Naik Pradeep from Gwalior,'' the police said.

Both men were identified from their Army ID cards, police said, adding that Gurubux was posted in Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) while Pradeep was stationed in Amritsar.

According to SHO of Naujhil police station Inspector Lokesh Bhati, the accident happened around 6 am on the highway as the speeding vehicle rammed against the divider and overturned.

The duo were taken out of the vehicle but they died on the spot, Bhati added. The duo were coming from Noida and heading towards Agra.

While family members have been informed, the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the police added.

