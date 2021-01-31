Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force(DVF) of the Odisha Police and the BSF were carrying out ajoint anti-Naxal operation in Nunkhari forest in Mathilipolice station area in the early hours, Malkangiri'sSuperintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh D Khilari said.

The operation was launched based on specificintelligence inputs about the movement of Maoists, he said.

The Maoists opened fire at the security personnel whoretaliated in self-defence and a fierce exchange of firefollowed, the officer said.

The body of a suspected Maoist was recovered duringsearch operations in the area following the gunfight. Thedeceased is yet to be identified, he said.

A country-made gun, a pistol and huge quantities ofammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered fromthe area, the officer said.

''We take this opportunity to make an appeal to otheractive cadres and militias of Maoists to leave the path ofviolence and surrender themselves, avail the generoussurrender and rehabilitation package announced by theGovernment of Odisha,'' Khilari said.

The Maoists should join the mainstream and become apart of the ongoing peaceful development of the area,undertaken by the government through a focused approach, headded.

On Saturday, suspected Maoists gunned down twopersons, including the son of a local sarpanch, in theKandhamal district, police sources said.

