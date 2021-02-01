Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring group

Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring groupReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 01:10 IST
Russian police detained 5,021 people on Sunday at unauthorised rallies nationwide in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.
Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would be broken up.
