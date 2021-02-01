Soldiers outside City Hall in Yangon - witness

Soldiers were deployed outside City Hall in Myanmar's main city of Yangon on Monday after the reported arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, a witness contacted by telephone said.

The witness said that a dozen soldiers were in front of the building that houses the city administration while several military trucks and vans stood nearby. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

