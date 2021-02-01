Left Menu

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-02-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 07:25 IST
Australia is "deeply concerned" about reports that Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

"We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully," Payne said in a statement.

