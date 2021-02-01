Left Menu

Philippine says Myanmar events 'internal matter that we will not meddle with'

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:49 IST
The Philippines is prioritising the safety of its citizens in Myanmar and sees events in the country as "an internal matter that we will not meddle with", the president's spokesman said on Monday, after the military seized power.

"What's important is the safety of our countrymen in Myanmar," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

