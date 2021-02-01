Philippine says Myanmar events 'internal matter that we will not meddle with'Reuters | Manila | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:49 IST
The Philippines is prioritising the safety of its citizens in Myanmar and sees events in the country as "an internal matter that we will not meddle with", the president's spokesman said on Monday, after the military seized power.
"What's important is the safety of our countrymen in Myanmar," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a briefing.
