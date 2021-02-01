Left Menu

Defence Minister greets Indian Coast Guard personnel on foundation day

On the foundation day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday praised the security force terming it as 'vigilant' and 'valourous'.

01-02-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On the foundation day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday praised the security force terming it as 'vigilant' and 'valourous'. "Greetings to Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families on their 45th Raising Day. The Indian Coast Guard has distinguished itself as a vigilant and valourous force. It has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts. I salute their service to the nation," said the Union Defence Minister on Twitter.

The Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 45th Raising Day today. According to the Ministry of Defence, the ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.

The Indian Coast Guard was incepted on February 1, 1977. True to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning 'We protect', the service has to its credit saving over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 miscreants since its inception in 1977. On average, the Coast Guard saves one life every second day at sea. (ANI)

