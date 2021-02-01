30-year-old man beaten to death in UP

A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they said. The victim's father said that his son had a dispute with one Neeraj Pandey a week ago and he had threatened his son. He alleged that Neeraj got his son killed.

Circle Officer of Gauriganj Gurmeet Singh said police were probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)