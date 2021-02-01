30-year-old man beaten to death in UP

Left Menu

A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they said. The victim's father said that his son had a dispute with one Neeraj Pandey a week ago and he had threatened his son. He alleged that Neeraj got his son killed.

Circle Officer of Gauriganj Gurmeet Singh said police were probing the matter.

