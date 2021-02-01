China says hopes all sides in Myanmar can properly manage differences

China says hopes all sides in Myanmar can properly manage differencesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:02 IST
China said on Monday that it hoped that all sides in Myanmar could properly manage their differences under the constitution and legal framework and uphold stability after the military seized power in a coup.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Myanmar
- Wang Wenbin
- China
- Foreign Ministry
ALSO READ
Former UK Secretary lashes out at 'despicable' Beijing for COVID-19 cover-up, questions WHO's credibility
India to begin COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar from Wednesday
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.
London slams Beijing for threatening to withdraw recognition of British overseas passports