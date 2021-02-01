Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:10 IST
UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.

"I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar," Johnson said on Twitter. "The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

