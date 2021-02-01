Left Menu

India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar;monitoring situation closely

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:15 IST
India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar;monitoring situation closely
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of its top political leaders, and said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in the country.

In its reaction to the fast-paced developments in Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is monitoring the situation closely and that it has been steadfast in supporting the democratic transition in that country.

According to reports from Myanmar, the country's powerful military grabbed power in a coup against the civilian government and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) in the early hours on Monday.

''We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar,'' the MEA said.

''We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,'' it said in a statement.

The Myanmarese military staged the coup amid its rising friction with the ruling NLD government over the results of the November 8 general election. The NLD had registered a thumping victory in the polls. However, the military had alleged discrepancies in the electoral process.

According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar's military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media. The democratic transition in Myanmar had taken place in 2011 after decades of military rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Makers Magic, the at-home Maker-Centered Learning Program, First time in India by EuroKids

EuroKids International, one of Indias leading early childhood education K12 Education Company, has launched Indias first Maker-Centered Learning Program for young learners - Makers Magic. The burden the Covid-19 pandemic brought upon earl...

Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman provides boost to affordable housing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a boost to the housing sector and home-buyers and proposed to extend exemption available for the purchase of affordable houses and to provide tax exemption for affordable rental housing pro...

Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study

Lucenia Dunn spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other in Tuskegee, a mostly Black city where the government once used unsuspecting African American men as gui...

UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021