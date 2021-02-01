Union Budget: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget', says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hailed the Union Budget for2021-22 as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget'' which would createjob opportunities and fuel growth.

He said the steps taken by Union Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi ''to create new employment opportunities andfavourable conditions for business will help in the making ofAtmanirbhar Bharat''.

''It is Atmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget. The PrimeMinister has given the Mantra of Reform, Perform andTransform! Providing benefits to each section of societyduring tough times of COVID-19 and helping a number of nationsaround the globe, India has been marching forward on allfrontiers,'' the CM said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets after the Union Budget waspresented in Parliament in the morning, Chouhan said the stepstaken under the leadership of Modi will ''not only benefit inthe present, but will also benefit us in future''.

