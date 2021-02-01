Myanmar lawmakers say under guard at residences in capital

Security forces in Myanmar's capital are guarding the residences of members of parliament, two lawmakers said on Monday, after a coup against the elected government.

Military trucks have blocked exits of the compound that contains the municipal housing where legislators live during house sessions, representative Sai Lynn Myat said. Those inside were in good health but were not allowed to leave.

