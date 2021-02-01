3 boys missing from Pune found in Alibag, reunited with kin

Three minor boys who had gonemissing from Pune's Bhosari area have been reunited with theirparents by the Alibag police in Raigad district, an officialsaid on Monday.

The children, in the 12 to 15 years age group, hadleft their homes a few days ago, he said.

''After they were found at Alibag beach on January 30,we contacted Bhosari police and the kin of the boys. They havebeen reunited with their parents,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)