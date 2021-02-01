Pulse polio: 89 pc children in 5 Thane talukas given doses

The rural parts of Thane districtmanaged to achieve a target of 89 per cent during the pulsepolio drive, officials said on Monday.

As per data from the drive held on Sunday, 1,21,490children up to the age of five were given the doses from thetarget pool of 1,36,509, said district health officer ManishRenge.

''Shahapur, Murbad, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ambernathtalukas achieved 93 per cent, 89 per cent, 88 per cent, 90 percent and 84 per cent target respectively,'' he informed.

