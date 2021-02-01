UK's Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on Marines

UK's Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on MarinesReuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:14 IST
Britain's Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail of Sunday newspaper on Monday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the Royal Marines.
Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October said he had lost touch with the Marines, a commando force of the British navy with whom he had a formal relationship until he stepped back from royal duties last March.
His lawyer Jenny Afia told London's High Court the paper had now settled with the prince over the "baseless, false and defamatory" story.
