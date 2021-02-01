UP: Teen boy held for raping minor cousin

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping his minor cousin in a village here, police said on Monday.

The accused has been kept in police custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The five-year-old girl lives with her mother in a village here as her father, who is a cab driver, works in Delhi.

On Sunday evening, the accused took the girl outside from her house on the pretext of playing some game with her and the mother accepted. He took the girl to a lonely place and raped her, the SSP said.

After this, the girl reached home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who later went to the accused youth's home but couldn't found him, Singh said, adding that he was arrested later picked up elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)