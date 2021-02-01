Left Menu

Britain sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses

Britain announced on Monday sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel to Britain and freeze their assets. "These sanctions target senior individuals in the government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans."

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:05 IST
Britain sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses
Representative image

Britain announced on Monday sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel to Britain and freeze their assets. Britain cited a crackdown on protests in January 2019 which killed 17, and post-election violence in 2018, as it introduced the sanctions on Minister for State Security Owen Ncube, as well as heads of police and intelligence organisations.

"These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said. "These sanctions target senior individuals in the government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures bouce back as small-time traders pile into silver

U.S. stock index futures bounced 1 on Monday following a steep sell-off on Wall Street last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors awaited manufacturing data later in the day.The iShares...

Italians flock back to coffee bars as COVID-19 restrictions eased

The familiar tinkling of ceramic cups and chatter returned to coffee bars across most of Italy on Monday, as rigid COVID-19 restrictions were eased.After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared ...

India's "get well soon" budget boosts healthcare spending 135%, opens up insurance

India boosted healthcare spending by 135 and lifted caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market on Monday to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the pandemic. Delivering a budget statem...

UPDATE 1-EU repeats Pfizer/BioNTech to deliver 75 mln extra vaccine doses in Q2

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, repeating information she gave earlier th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021