Britain sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses
Britain announced on Monday sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel to Britain and freeze their assets. "These sanctions target senior individuals in the government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans."Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:05 IST
Britain announced on Monday sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel to Britain and freeze their assets. Britain cited a crackdown on protests in January 2019 which killed 17, and post-election violence in 2018, as it introduced the sanctions on Minister for State Security Owen Ncube, as well as heads of police and intelligence organisations.
"These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said. "These sanctions target senior individuals in the government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dominic Raab
- British
- Zimbabwean
- Zimbabweans
- Britain
ALSO READ
Britain's GMB union to hold seven one-day strikes at British Gas
Rugby-Boks ready to do whatever it takes to play British & Irish Lions
UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab
UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab
Hero Motors acquires stake in British EV transmission specialist Hewland Engineering