France calls for immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi

France calls for immediate release of Aung San Suu KyiReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:14 IST
France called on Monday for the immediate release of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and for the Myanmar military to respect the results of the Nov. 8 election. "This arrest, as well as the transfer of legislative, executive and judicial power to the army is an unacceptable threat to the democratic process that was started about 10 years ago," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
