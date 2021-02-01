Left Menu

Probing how soldier died at LoC in J-K’s Baramulla: Army

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:45 IST
Probing how soldier died at LoC in J-K’s Baramulla: Army
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Army on Monday said it was investigating the circumstances in which a soldier died at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

An Army official said it was clarified that the incident in which the soldier died was ''non-operational in nature''.

''Circumstances under which Sepoy Nikhil Dayma was found dead on 29 January 2021 at around 1330 hrs while on sentry duty at a forward post along the LoC in Kashmir are being investigated,'' he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Dayma died in an encounter with militants in Uri sector along the LoC.

Dayma, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, had reportedly returned to duty on January 13 after availing leave.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Sukhbir Jaunapuria had paid tributes to Dayma, claiming that he was killed at Uri in an encounter with terrorists.

''Salute the martyrdom of Alwar, #Rajasthan's braveheart Sh. Nikhil Dayma who made the supreme sacrifice in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & prayers that they find strength. We stand with them in this difficult time,'' Gehlot tweeted on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jaunapuria visited the slain soldier's bereaved family as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

