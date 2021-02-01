Left Menu

UP: Murder convict jumps over jail boundary, escapes amid dense fog

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:41 IST
UP: Murder convict jumps over jail boundary, escapes amid dense fog

A 44-year-old rape-cum-murder convict escaped from the Central Jail here on Monday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Narpal alias Sonu, who was undergoing jail term after being convicted in a rape and murder case, fled after jumping over the boundary wall taking advantage of the heavy fog, they said.

The jail staff informed officials about the prisoner fleeing the jail and a case in this connection has been lodged at Izzatnagar police station. Four teams have been constituted to catch hold of the prisoner, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

According to Senior Jail Superintendent R N Pandey, the convict was in the jail since 2012.

Investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being examined, he said.

Besides, the inmates lodged with the escaped prisoner are also being questioned, Pandey added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt Monday as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout if teachers and staff in K-8 do not show ...

UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership CPTPP on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. Announcing t...

Novel biosensors quickly detect coronavirus proteins, antibodies

Scientists have developed new protein-based biosensors that glow when mixed with components of the novel coronavirus or specific COVID-19 antibodies, a breakthrough that could enable faster and more widespread testing for the disease.When m...

Higher edu: Budget proposes central varsity for Leh, enhanced collaboration with foreign insts

The higher education sector in the country is set to get a boost with the Union Budget 2021-22 promising a central university for Leh, a legislation to set up Higher Education Commission of India, and increasing academic collaboration with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021