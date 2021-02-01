UP: Murder convict jumps over jail boundary, escapes amid dense fog

UP: Murder convict jumps over jail boundary, escapes amid dense fogPTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:41 IST
A 44-year-old rape-cum-murder convict escaped from the Central Jail here on Monday morning amid dense fog, police said.
Narpal alias Sonu, who was undergoing jail term after being convicted in a rape and murder case, fled after jumping over the boundary wall taking advantage of the heavy fog, they said.
The jail staff informed officials about the prisoner fleeing the jail and a case in this connection has been lodged at Izzatnagar police station. Four teams have been constituted to catch hold of the prisoner, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
According to Senior Jail Superintendent R N Pandey, the convict was in the jail since 2012.
Investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being examined, he said.
Besides, the inmates lodged with the escaped prisoner are also being questioned, Pandey added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sajwan
- Sonu
- Izzatnagar
- SSP Rohit Singh
- CCTV
- Pandey
ALSO READ
Bombay HC dismisses Sonu Sood's plea challenging BMC notice on illegal construction
Swimmer, who saved people from suicides, starts 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'
Bombay High Court dismisses actor Sonu Sood's appeal challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice over alleged illegal construction on his property.
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order dismissing his plea on alleged illegal construction in his Mumbai house.