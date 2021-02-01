Odisha accident: PM approves Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of deceased

Odisha accident: PM approves Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of deceasedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:45 IST
An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Odisha's Koraput, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.
At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday.
''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Koraput, Odissa. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,'' the PMO tweeted.
The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kotpad
- Odissa
- Murtahandi
- Koraput
- Chhattisgarh
- National Relief Fund
- Minister's Office
- Odisha
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh to develop abandoned mines as water storage sites
ITBP troops launch e-enabled school in Naxal violence affected Chhattisgarh
Bird flu cases confirmed in 2 more districts of Chhattisgarh
ITBP helps children in red zone area, starts 'smart' classes in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh announces formation of Telghani Board to boost employment in rural areas