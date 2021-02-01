FACTBOX-When will women hold as many top government jobs as men?

By Emma Batha LONDON, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Boosting the number of female leaders and government ministers will help build a stronger post-pandemic world, the head of U.N. Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said on Monday as data showed women may wait 130 years to see equality at the top.

Here are some key facts about women in leadership positions: - There are 22 countries with elected female heads of state or government. Recent additions to the list include Peru, Lithuania and Moldova.*

- On Jan. 25, Estonia became the only country with a female president and female prime minister. - A total of 119 countries have never had a woman leader.

- At the current rate of progress, gender parity at the highest positions of power will not be reached for 130 years. - Parity will not be achieved in national legislative bodies before 2063 and in ministerial positions before 2077.

- Worldwide, the number of women parliamentarians has more than doubled since 1995 to 25%. - In early 2020, just 14 countries had cabinets with 50% or more positions held by women.

- Women hold more than 30% of parliamentary seats in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and North America. But in the Pacific island states they hold just 6% of seats. - Barriers to women's participation in public life include political parties' reluctance to support them, lack of funding, public perceptions that men make better leaders, and violence and intimidation, including cyber-abuse.

- More than 80% of women parliamentarians surveyed globally have experienced psychological violence. - One in four have suffered physical violence and one in five sexual violence.

* This figure does not include Taiwan or countries with female monarchs. Sources: U.N. Women, Inter-Parliamentary Union

