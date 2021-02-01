Left Menu

FACTBOX-When will women hold as many top government jobs as men?

By Emma Batha LONDON, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Boosting the number of female leaders and government ministers will help build a stronger post-pandemic world, the head of U.N. Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said on Monday as data showed women may wait 130 years to see equality at the top. Here are some key facts about women in leadership positions: - There are 22 countries with elected female heads of state or government.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:30 IST
FACTBOX-When will women hold as many top government jobs as men?

By Emma Batha LONDON, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Boosting the number of female leaders and government ministers will help build a stronger post-pandemic world, the head of U.N. Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said on Monday as data showed women may wait 130 years to see equality at the top.

Here are some key facts about women in leadership positions: - There are 22 countries with elected female heads of state or government. Recent additions to the list include Peru, Lithuania and Moldova.*

- On Jan. 25, Estonia became the only country with a female president and female prime minister. - A total of 119 countries have never had a woman leader.

- At the current rate of progress, gender parity at the highest positions of power will not be reached for 130 years. - Parity will not be achieved in national legislative bodies before 2063 and in ministerial positions before 2077.

- Worldwide, the number of women parliamentarians has more than doubled since 1995 to 25%. - In early 2020, just 14 countries had cabinets with 50% or more positions held by women.

- Women hold more than 30% of parliamentary seats in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and North America. But in the Pacific island states they hold just 6% of seats. - Barriers to women's participation in public life include political parties' reluctance to support them, lack of funding, public perceptions that men make better leaders, and violence and intimidation, including cyber-abuse.

- More than 80% of women parliamentarians surveyed globally have experienced psychological violence. - One in four have suffered physical violence and one in five sexual violence.

* This figure does not include Taiwan or countries with female monarchs. Sources: U.N. Women, Inter-Parliamentary Union

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention

Silver broke above 30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal, switching their focus from mission Gamestonk and triggering fears of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets. As tra...

Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt Monday as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout if teachers and staff in K-8 do not show ...

UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership CPTPP on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. Announcing t...

Novel biosensors quickly detect coronavirus proteins, antibodies

Scientists have developed new protein-based biosensors that glow when mixed with components of the novel coronavirus or specific COVID-19 antibodies, a breakthrough that could enable faster and more widespread testing for the disease.When m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021