UP: Man, 3 family members booked for wife's death

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:07 IST
UP: Man, 3 family members booked for wife's death

A man and three of his family members have been booked after the post-mortem report of his wife, who died last month, confirmed that she was strangulated to death, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Monday said the woman, Naziya, was married to the man in Mirzapur village of Kotwali Dehat police station area last year. She died last week on January 27.

When her autopsy report confirmed that she was strangulated to death, a case was registered against her husband and three others among her in-laws.

Her in-laws claimed she died of tuberculosis and didn't inform police about her death and buried her.

After this, Naziya's family members lodged a written complaint alleging that she was killed by her in-laws and buried to hide evidence.

Naziya's body was exhumed from the grave following permission granted by the Bulandshahr district magistrate.

