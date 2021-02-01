Russia puts jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman under house arrest

A Russian court on Monday ordered Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to be held under house arrest until March 23, her lawyer said.

Yarmysh is suspected of breaching COVID-19 regulations at an unsanctioned rally, RIA news agency quoted the court's spokeswoman as saying.

