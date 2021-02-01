Left Menu

HC dismisses plea alleging illegal detention of woman by parents

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who alleged that his wife was detained by her parents after she converted to Islam and married him.Passing the order, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said the petitioner had alternative remedy to approach the proper court under the Civil Procedure Code for the restoration of his conjugal rights.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:08 IST
HC dismisses plea alleging illegal detention of woman by parents

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who alleged that his wife was detained by her parents after she converted to Islam and married him.

Passing the order, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said the petitioner had alternative remedy to approach the proper court under the Civil Procedure Code for the restoration of his conjugal rights. Moving the petition, the man stated that his wife and he were major and after converting to Islam, she married him but her parents lodged an FIR against him at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Lucknow and illegally detained her. He sought directions from the court that she be produced before it and set free. Denying the charge, Additional Government Advocate Rao Narendra Singh argued that the petitioner had ''enticed away'' the girl and police investigation into the case is in progress. Rao further said conversion of faith/belief only for the purpose of marriage is wholly illegal. It is a ''ploy against a particular community to get innocent young girls enticed away and get them married'' after conversion, he said.

He, therefore, submitted that the petition had no merit and was liable to the dismissed. After considering the matter, the court found that the girl was not in illegal custody of her parents and dismissed the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...

South Africa to get 2 million vaccine doses from COVAX by March -Ramaphosa

South Africa will get 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization and an African Union AU arrangement by March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.We have sec...

UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Austria to loosen lockdown, wary of pandemic's economic and social impact

Austria, wary of the social and psychological impact of coronavirus lockdowns, will cautiously loosen restrictions next week, letting non-essential shops and schools reopen, despite stubbornly high infection rates.The country is currently i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021