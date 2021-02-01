HC dismisses plea alleging illegal detention of woman by parents

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who alleged that his wife was detained by her parents after she converted to Islam and married him.

Passing the order, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said the petitioner had alternative remedy to approach the proper court under the Civil Procedure Code for the restoration of his conjugal rights. Moving the petition, the man stated that his wife and he were major and after converting to Islam, she married him but her parents lodged an FIR against him at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Lucknow and illegally detained her. He sought directions from the court that she be produced before it and set free. Denying the charge, Additional Government Advocate Rao Narendra Singh argued that the petitioner had ''enticed away'' the girl and police investigation into the case is in progress. Rao further said conversion of faith/belief only for the purpose of marriage is wholly illegal. It is a ''ploy against a particular community to get innocent young girls enticed away and get them married'' after conversion, he said.

He, therefore, submitted that the petition had no merit and was liable to the dismissed. After considering the matter, the court found that the girl was not in illegal custody of her parents and dismissed the petition.

