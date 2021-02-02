Niger court confirms presidential candidates for election run-off

Niger court confirms presidential candidates for election run-offReuters | Niamey | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:15 IST
The presidential candidate of Niger's ruling party, Mohamed Bazoum, will compete against former president Mahamane Ousmane in an election runoff on Feb. 21 , the constitutional court said on Sunday, validating earlier preliminary results.
It confirmed Bazoum won the first vote in December with 39%, falling short of the 50% needed to avoid a second round. Ousmane received 17% of the vote, it said.
