Niger court confirms presidential candidates for election run-off

The presidential candidate of Niger's ruling party, Mohamed Bazoum, will compete against former president Mahamane Ousmane in an election runoff on Feb. 21 , the constitutional court said on Sunday, validating earlier preliminary results.

It confirmed Bazoum won the first vote in December with 39%, falling short of the 50% needed to avoid a second round. Ousmane received 17% of the vote, it said.

