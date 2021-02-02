Left Menu

Maharashtra building collapse: FIR against 4 persons

Updated: 02-02-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:43 IST
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered an FIRagainst four people in connection with the collapse of abuilding in Bhiwandi town here in which one person was killedand six others were injured, an official said on Tuesday.

The single-storey building, where a godown of anonline goods delivery firm was located, collapsed on Mondaymorning in Bhiwandi's Harihar Compound here in Maharashtra.

A 35-year-old security guard was killed, while sixothers, including three minors, received injuries, a civicofficial earlier said.

The Narpoli police registered an FIR against fourpersons on Monday night under Indian Penal Code Sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personalsafety of others), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention).

The accused include the godown owners, SuryakantPatil, Ramchandra Patil and Mahananda Patil, and one personfrom a company which built the structure, the official fromNarpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said,adding that they are conducting a probe into the incident.

The 15-year-old building belonged to a private firmwhich used it as a godown for online delivery of goods, Thanecivic body's regional disaster management control cell chiefSantosh Kadam said on Monday.

