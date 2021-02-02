NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh in Mumbai, 3 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau hasseized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth around Rs 15 lakh inMumbai and apprehended three persons in this connection, anNCB official said on Tuesday.

Based on a specific information, the NCB conducted araid on a flat in Mahim area here around Monday midnight, hesaid.

A ''commercial quantity'' of mephedrone valued at aroundRs 15 lakh was seized during the raid, he said.

The probe team also nabbed three persons in thisconnection and they were being questioned, the official said.

The NCB is trying to find out the source of the drugand to whom it was to be supplied, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is asynthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under theNDPS Act.

The NCB last month busted a major drug traffickingracket after raiding a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Dongriarea of south Mumbai.

It had arrested gangster Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, a henchman of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,following seizure of mephedrone.

The probe agency had also nabbed Arif Bhujwala, whoset up the drugs unit in Dongri area here, officials earliersaid.

