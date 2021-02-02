Left Menu

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites

As security was beefed up at different borders of the national capital in light of the ongoing farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday advised the BJP-led central government to 'build bridges and not walls'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:13 IST
Build bridges, not walls: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

As security was beefed up at different borders of the national capital in light of the ongoing farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday advised the BJP-led central government to 'build bridges and not walls'. "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!," tweeted Gandhi on Tuesday.

This comes as barricades have been placed with nails cemented near them at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest. Last week, during a press conference, Gandhi accused the government of "beating, threatening and bullying" farmers, adding that the three new farm laws should be repealed immediately and it would be wrong for the ruling coalition to think that the protests will end.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, as farmers continue to make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days. The Delhi Police have blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France hopes AstraZeneca COVID vaccine can be rolled out by mid-Feb - vaccine chief

French vaccines chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he hoped the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, could be rolled out in the country by mid-February.Fischer told France 2 television he d...

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update brings new features, bug fixes

Mobvoi has started rolling out a new firmware update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS variant with several improvements and bug fixes. The new update is arriving as version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.Announcing the update on Mobvoi forums, the...

UAE confident F-35 jets sale will go through, says ambassador

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Bidens administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies. The UAE had durin...

Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling cops in Thane

A 30-year-old man has been arrestedfor allegedly abusing and manhandling two policemen inMaharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on the intervening night ofSunday and Monday in Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021