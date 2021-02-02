DMK walks out of TN Assembly after arguing with Guv

Left Menu

The DMK on Tuesday walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a heated argument with Governor Banwarilal Purohit ahead of his customary address to the house, over allowing them to raise some issues concerning the state.

Even before the Governor could start his address, Leader of Opposition M K Stalin was on his feet and tried to raise some issues.

Purohit, however, appealed to Stalin to listen to him and pointed out that the Central budget has allocated Rs 1.03lakh crore for Tamil Nadu.

A din ensued, with DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan and other members objecting to Purohit making a mention of the budget allocation.

There was a chorus from the opposition benches demanding stuck to his address alone and not make any other remarks.

''This is not good. Tell me what is wrong?'' Purohitasked the agitated opposition members.

He underscored that this was the last session of the current Assembly and urged them to take full advantage by participating in the proceedings and debates.

Looking at Duraimurugan and Stalin, Purohit said, ''you are all senior leaders and best orators.'' ''This is my humble request. Please cooperate.. take full advantage of the session (to debate issues).'' He wanted to know why they were angered and said ''don't angry.'' He said he had a suggestion to the DMK, saying they could register their protest if they wanted to do so and come back to the House.

DMK's allies, including Congress MLAs who came with green headgear in support of agitating farmers outside Delhi who want the repeal of three Central laws, followed suit.

When the Governor started his address, the Oppositionbenches were vacant.

