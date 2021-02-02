Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:30 pm

Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Tuesday amid ruckus by opposition MPs. The House was adjourned till 12:30 pm as soon as it reassembled at 11.30 am. Earlier today, the opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha after notices to suspend business and discuss ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was not allowed.

Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start on Wednesday not today. Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha gave suspension of business notices over new farm laws.

The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

