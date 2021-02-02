UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder casePTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:57 IST
A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman two years ago over a land dispute.
Additional Sessions Judge Chandra Bhanu Singh on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Pramod Kumar Ram.
Kumar had killed Kusam on Jan 1, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh's Kharwar village over a land dispute, according to the FIR registered at the Nagra police station on a complaint from the woman's father Shobhnath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandra Bhanu Singh
- Kharwar
- Nagra
- Uttar
- Pramod Kumar Ram
- Kusam
- Shobhnath
ALSO READ
Alarm bells for Congress in Uttarakhand as former CM upset with State unit
Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
L&T bags up to Rs 5,000 cr order from Rail Vikas Nigam in Uttarakhand
L&T bags Uttarakhand project from Rail Vikas Nigam
Uttarakhand records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths