UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:57 IST
A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman two years ago over a land dispute.

Additional Sessions Judge Chandra Bhanu Singh on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Pramod Kumar Ram.

Kumar had killed Kusam on Jan 1, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh's Kharwar village over a land dispute, according to the FIR registered at the Nagra police station on a complaint from the woman's father Shobhnath.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

