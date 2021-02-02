Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to virus in country

On whether the data presented by the Indian Medical Association regarding the number of healthcare workers who have died due to COVID-19 has been taken note of by the Ministry and any follow up verification of the same done, Choubey said the process of insurance disbursement has been de-centralized under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package PMGKP Insurance Scheme.Accordingly, the verification of a person affected and died to COVID-19 vests with state governmentsCentral government authorities concerned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:49 IST
COVID-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to virus in country
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The figures are based on the intimations received from the states till January 22.

This was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have been affected died due to COVID-19. On whether the data presented by the Indian Medical Association regarding the number of healthcare workers who have died due to COVID-19 has been taken note of by the Ministry and any follow up verification of the same done, Choubey said the process of insurance disbursement has been de-centralized under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP: Insurance Scheme).

Accordingly, the verification of a person affected and died to COVID-19 vests with state governments/Central government authorities concerned. The necessary certification for claims is done by healthcare Institution, organization or office where the deceased was an employee of/engaged by the institution. They submit the documents to the competent authority for state and UT, or the competent authority for Central Government, Central Autonomous /PSU hospitals, AIIMS, INIs and hospitals of other central ministries, as the case may be. The competent authorities then forward and submit claim to the insurance company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's teachers to get vaccines ahead of March 1 re-opening

Teachers in Turkey will get COVID-19 vaccinations in February as they prepare for a nationwide gradual re-opening of schools as of March 1, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Tuesday. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the re-opening on...

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy: Official.

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy Official....

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required...

UP: Two PAC personnel on farmers' protest duty killed, five others injured in road crash

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen deployed for farmers protest were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021