Cong MPs to meet to chalk strategy for raising farm laws issue in the house
Before the session of Lok Sabha on Tuesday, members of the lower house of the Congress Party will hold a meeting at 3 pm to chalk out a strategy for the repeal of farm laws.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:38 IST
Before the session of Lok Sabha on Tuesday, members of the lower house of the Congress Party will hold a meeting at 3 pm to chalk out a strategy for the repeal of farm laws. The MPs will hold a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office of Parliament.
The leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh, have given adjournment motion notice in the lower house on newly enacted farm laws. The Congress party members have reached out to other opposition parties on the matter.
It is expected that the Rajya Sabha uproar is likely to continue in Lok Sabha too. A total of 27 Bills passed during the fourth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
